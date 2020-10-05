Richard aka "Frenchie" Tancrell

Provided Photo

Richard AKA “Frenchie” Tancrell of Washoe Valley passed away at the age of 79 on September 21,2020 due to complications from COPD end stage.

6 years ago , doctors told him he had 2 to 3 years left to live. Anyone who was a friend of Frenchies knew that he would not become a couch potatoe with his oxygen machine. He continued to push himself, working his land, building a greenhouse ,planting gardens,doing machine shop work right up to the end. Frenchie had many hobbies and interests. Frenchie spent most of his working years as the Machine Shop Supervisor for the Naval Ocean Systems Center. Torpedoes were his specialty. He was also a Viet Nam Veteran and flew the American flag.

Covid didn’t get him but probably the fire smoke did as he continued to work his many outdoor interests.He was always chipping,planting, rototilling, mowing, it never ended.

Frenchie will be missed by all his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Randy Tancrell and his brother Ernie Tancrell. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karin, and his 5 siblings,June, Janice, Ellen, Elizabeth and Mike. Frenchie also leaves behind, his God Daughter Sierra Kolobakken whom he loved spending time with.

A big Thank You goes to his good friend Brenda Kolobakken for helping to care for him round the clock when he returned home from St. Marys.. Much appreciation goes to St. Mary’s Hospice in providing everything needed for his comfort.Frenchie did things his way from the beginning and passed in the serentity of his home.

A Service will be planned at a later date.