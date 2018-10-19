Richard C. Labahn Sr

Richard C. Labahn SrOctober 19, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 19, 2018Richard C. Labahn Sr, died October 11, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDonald Wayne Jones “Wilbur”MARLENE MAE WILESLaura Lynne BabiarzIn Loving Memory of Audrey Joan NucklesDiane E. (Sprouls) BlizzardTrending SitewideCongress changes veteran status for Guard, Reserves2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat CNevada Supreme Court Seat G candidate questionsNevada agencies seek $9.5 billion in General Fund spendingMound House brothel owner Dennis Hof found dead at 72