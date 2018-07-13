Richard Charles Russell

Richard Charles RussellJuly 13, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 13, 2018Richard Charles Russell, 76, passed away on July 12, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesBarbara Joanne DullRichard Fred HutsonCecil D. AbbottCurtis Ryan KiernanSamuel T. CookTrending SitewideSheckler, Hwy 50 remains top concern for county, NDOTCarson City Holiday Inn bought for $12.5 millionRegulations put Carson City’s Kinderland in jeopardyCarson City needs more room to playStewart Indian School museum to tell the full story