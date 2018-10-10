1932 ~ 2018

Richard Davis Park was born in Wayne, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1932 to Allyn Smedley Park and Gertrude Virginia Cameron. He lived in Wayne, PA until 1944 when he moved to Los Angeles with his parents. He graduated in 1951 from Belmont High School in Los Angeles.

He worked for California Hardware until being drafted in 1952. He was in the 304th Signal Battalion 8th Division of the Army, and was stationed in Seoul, Korea.

He relocated to Carson City in 1956 and in1961 went to work for the Carson City Fire Department. He retired in 1986 then relocated to the La Grande, Oregon to work his farm. He married Mary Edmonds in 1995. He is preceded in death by Mary Park.

Richard is survived by his former wife, Carol Park of Carson City, and 3 children; James C. (Tamie) Park of Carson City, David (Cheryl) Park of Reno, Nancy Garrard of Dayton, along with 5 grandchildren; Bobby (Lysette) Gillings of Reno, Jessica Park of Gardnerville, Amanda (Derrick) Moody of Gardnerville, and Aubrey and Nolan Garrard of Carson City, as well as 3 great grandchildren; Bailey, Callie and Easton Moody. He is also survived by 3 step-daughters; Kathy (Ric) Krohn of Grand Coulee Dam, WA, Christina (Bob) Osborne of Houston, TX, and Stacie (Mark) Ponton of Fleming Island, FL, along with numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

No local services are scheduled.

Private interment will take place in Island City, Oregon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Walton's Funeral Home in Reno, 775-323-7189.