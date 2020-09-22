Richard Dean Beck

Provided Photo

Richard Dean Beck, went home to the Lord on September 4th, 2020.

Richard, better known as Rick was born in Farmington, Minnesota on August 30, 1945. Rick lived in Minnesota until his mid-twenties when he moved out west to Carson City, Nevada. Rick was a veteran of the United States Army, but Rick was better known for his lifelong career in construction. Rick was a highly respected individual who was the lead superintendent over numerous large jobs throughout his career. Rick was a hardworking, loyal, and loving husband and father. He was someone who loved with action, he always provided for his family and was a man of his word. Rick always made time for his family and he instilled his work ethic and love into those closest to him.

Rick enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, watching Nascar, working on home improvement projects, and of course taking his wife out on regular dates. He made an impact on everyone’s life who he came in contact with. He loved with his whole heart and has forever impacted the lives of those around him.

Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years Linda Lousie Beck, his four children Jacob Beck, Jennifer Beck, Sarah Riley(Beck), and Jason Beck, as well as a number of grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Richard Beck at Autumn Funerals and Cremations on September 25th @ 1pm, memorial to be followed with a celebration of life reception at the Gold Hill Hotel in Virgina City.