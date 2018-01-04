November 4, 1938 ~ December 1, 2017

Richard "Dick" Weishaupt, a lifetime resident of Churchill County, passed away on December 1, 2017, from complications incurred in a prior accident. Dick was born on November 14, 1938.

Dick graduated from Churchill County High School in 1956. He was active in the FFA and was class vice president of the Sophmore and Senior classes.

Dick served his country in the United States Marine Corp. After his military duty, he returned to Fallon to ranch in the Stillwater and Harmon Areas of the Valley, where he raised hay and cattle.

Dick loved hunting and fishing. Dick will be remembered by many friends who accompanied him on antelope, deer, elk and sheep hunting trips in Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado. There will be many fond memories of Dick and his friends of fishing experiences at numerous lakes and streams, in Nevada and elsewhere.

Dick loved a traditional annual trip to Santa Anita Race Track with his friend, Tim Gallagher, and other friends to bet on the horses.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia Weishaupt; and his sister, Judy Staub.

Dick is survived by his son, Justin; and his brother, Robert Weishaupt.

A remembrance of Dick's life will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the VFW Hall situated at 405 South Maine Street, Fallon, NV.