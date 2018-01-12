November 8, 1933 ~ January 10, 2018

Richard E. Cundiff, 84, passed away January 10, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. He was born November 8, 1933 in California.

Richard worked in the gaming industry in South Lake Tahoe, Reno and Carson City for 30 years. He was a custom gun builder and wrote articles for gun magazines. At one time he owned "The Gun Shop" in Carson City.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Virginia Henriksen.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie; sons Richard of Washington State, Michael of Carson City; daughters Sherryl of Irvine, CA. and Pamela of Lone Pine, CA.; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

No services will be held at his request.