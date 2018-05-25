January 6, 1947 – May 21, 2018

Richard Ernest Blaver, born January 6, 1947 in Bishop, CA, passed away on May 21, 2018 in Carson City, NV surrounded by family. He was raised in Lee Vining, CA and graduated from LVHS in 1964. After attending Fresno

City for a short time, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and spent time in Vietnam.

Upon returning, he earned a Bachelor's degree at Fresno State moving on to become a teacher for Folsom Unified School District. Richard's love for his country and sports led him to teach History and P.E. He was

lovingly known as "Coach Blaver" as he taught PE and coached at D.I.S and Dayton High in Dayton, NV.

Richard's fondness for music ran a successful Karaoke business with his wife, Natalie. He loved singing and dancing the night away with family and friends.

Being a proud and loving father and grandfather, he shared his Native American Paiute heritage and traditions with anyone who would listen, singing songs and being an avid story teller.

He's preceded in death by his parents, Harry C. & Elma C. Blaver and a brother Harry Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Natalie, brother Alan (Marsha) Blaver, sons Richard (Karina) Blaver, Travis (Jessica) Blaver, Ryan (Tiffany) Blaver, James (Crystal) Clark, Bartley (Alexandra) Clark, numerous nieces and

nephews, and 9 grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life at Dayton Intermediate School on June 24, 2018 at 2 pm or at Lee Vining High School on June 10, 2018 at 11 am.