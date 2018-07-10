Richard Fred Hutson

Jan. 10, 1927 – June 24, 2018

Richard Hutson, aka by most as Grandpa Dick, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 24, 2018.

He led a very fulfilling life. He fought for his country in WWII on the USS Makin Island as well as the Korean War on the USS Floyd B Parks.

Born in Nashville, MI on January 10, 1927; he wandered his way through Texas, California, Oregon, and finally ended up in Carson City, Nevada.

He loved his family, NASCAR, watching the quail, and driving his tractor.

Preceded by his son Darrell and sisters Virginia and Norma. Survived by his wife of 50 years Pat; kids: David, Diane, Richard, Steven; Daughters in law: Darcy, Stephanie, Ally, and Dawn, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A wonderful military funeral service was held on July 2, 2018 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV where he will rest from that day forward.

We will be holding a Celebration of his Life on August 4th at Steve and Dawn's house around 4PM.

A special thanks to Mary and Natalie from Hospice care.

Please feel free to make donations to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley in lieu of any flowers.