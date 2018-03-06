Richard Lawton Giantvalley (Dick)

February 22nd, 1935 – February 18th, 2018

Richard Lawnton Giantvalley 82, was born on February 22nd, 1935 to Lawton Giantvalley and Thelma Hartsock, in Oakland Ca. He passed away on February 18th, 2018 in Carson City, NV. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Donna Gale.

He was raised and went to school in Lakeview OR. He considered Lakeview his hometown. He also loved the outdoors as well as wood working.

In 1956 he married Antoinette Hembrow of Calistoga Ca, in Reno, NV.

He is survived by his wife of 61 yrs, Antoinette, three children: Carolyn Forgette (Steve), David Giantvalley, Donald Giantvalley, all of Carson City, NV. Four grandchildren: Ben Forgette, Heather Aveiro (Nathan), Tim Forgette, all of Carson City. Amanda Giantvalley of Reno, and 2 great grandchiildren Kihla & Isaac.

The Family Suggests Donations to The American Cancer Association