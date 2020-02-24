Richard Lee Gerten, age 88, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Renown Hospital in Reno. He was born July 19, 1931 in Roseland, Nebraska to Virgil and Ramona Portz Gerten.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; 8 children; 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and worked in business and accounting in the airline industry.

He was also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fallon.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church with recitation of the Rosary preceding services at 10:00 am. Burial will follow services at Churchill Public Cemetery.

A reception will follow at St. Patrick’s Hall. Those who attend are invited to wear Nebraska red in honor of Richard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Knights of Columbus Scholorship fund or the St. Patrick’s Church Building fund @ St. Patrick’s Church 850 W. 4th Street, Fallon, NV 89406.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon. 775-423-2255