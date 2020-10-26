Richard Paul Kalata

Provided Photo

Beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Richard Paul Kalata passed away in Fallon, Nevada on September 29th, 2020 at the age of 78.

Richard was born to Ted and Pauline Kalata along with brother Kenny.

Richard graduated from Whittier High School and went on to Chico State University. He met the love of his life Sandra Redmeier in Whittier, Ca. While Richard went on to use his great inventive mind as a machinist in the Tool and Dye business, they raised four beautiful sons and enjoyed weekends in the water or the snow. Richard raced his speed boat in the Long Beach Boat and Ski Club and gained many trophies along the way.

He had a great sense of humor and was an amazing story teller.

Richard is survived by his sons John, Kenneth, David and Ted, along with sister in law Sheryl and grand children Matthew, David, Mark, Corey, Kristen, Josh, Kyle, Kelsey, Alyssa and a bevy of beloved great grandchildren.

Richard was greatly loved and will be missed.

To leave your thoughts please visit nailatiiam@yahoo.com