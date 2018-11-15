December 16, 1950 ~ November 11, 2018

Richard (Rick) Lawrence passed away November 11, 2018 in Reno. Rick was born December 16, 1950 in Fallon, Nevada to Dick and Helen Lawrence. He was the long awaited and adored son, with two older sisters.

He married the "Love of his life", Mavis, and they had two children, Clay and Brenda. The JOY of his life was his only and favorite granddaughter, Tiffany.

He worked and they lived in Gabbs, NV. for four years then moved to Fallon to work for his uncle, Robert Johnson at Johnson Petroleum. He became Plant Manager when his uncle retired. He worked for the bulk gas and petroleum plant for over 42 years, retiring in 2012.

Rick, loved "Aces" baseball, the 49ers, Nascar, hunting, fishing, gardening and taking care of his yard. Family meant the world to him and he would do anything for them.

Preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles. Rick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mavis; son and daughter-in-law Clay and Janel; daughter, Brenda and granddaughter, Tiffany; sisters, Louise (Merlin), Bette, sister-in-law Connie (Steve); many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a terrific man who will be missed by many, including his beloved pets, Maggie, Biscuit and many cats.

A Celebration of Rick's Life was held on Saturday, November 17, 208 at 1:00 PM at The Gardens Chapel. Inurnment to be at Churchill County Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, Nevada, 89406, 775-423-8928.