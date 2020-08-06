Richard Sandborn

Provided Photo

Richard Irving Sandborn came into this world on December 17, 1934 and left for his home with Jesus on June 13, 2020. Richard will be placed to rest at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Amelia, Virginia on September 14, 2020.

Dick loved and cared about his family and extended family and friends very much. He shared Jesus with all who would listen and he wanted them all to be in heaven with him one day. People always loved his infectious laugh.

He served his country in the Air Force. He especially liked his time spent in Alaska as a jet mechanic. He loved riding and racing his motorcycles and enjoyed his time driving trucks.

Dick was born in Whittier California and spent almost half his life there. In Whittier, he met his future wife, Bonnie Adamson of Colorado. He always said they had to import someone from out of state to get him.

Dick and his family moved to Carson City Nevada in 1979 where he lived with Bonnie until they relocated to Midlothian Virginia in 2013, where he spent his final years.

Dick and Bonnie had 3 children: Bart of Midlothian, Virginia, Bret of Dayton, Nevada and Kristi of Gardnerville, Nevada along with 5 grandchildren: Ilene of Nevada, Steven of Arizona, Alexandra of Texas, David of Virginia and Jason of Nevada and 3 great grandchildren: Donavon, Abigail and Cambria Thayer.

Dick is also survived by his sister Joan Barr of California whom he loved very much along with many nieces and nephews, who he also loved very much.