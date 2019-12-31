Richard Stapleton, Jr.

Richard Eugene Stapleton, Jr. December 16, 1960 ~ December 24, 2019

Richard E. Stapleton, Jr., 59 a former Carson City resident, died in Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by his Father Richard E. Stapleton, Sr. Among his survivors are his wife Lori Stapleton: son Joshua Stapleton of Brigham, Utah and daughter Jennifer and husband Warren Labrum of Hyrum, Utah. His mother Emmaleen Stapleton. Brothers Randy, Mark and Rick. Sister Cheryl Rice. His grandchildren Aden Stapleton, Warren Jr. Skylar, Alyssa, Myles and Olyver Labrum

Memorial Family gathering to be held at a later date.