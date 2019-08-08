Richard Tucker

Richard Lee Tucker Jan. 21, 1955 ~ June 15, 2019

Ricky was born in Lancaster, CA. After a long illness, Ricky went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and our loved ones who preceded him.

He leaves behind our mother Patricia and her husband Fred; sister Heidi; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is very loved and missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 25th, 2019 at 6:30pm at the Carson River Baptist Church, 559 S. Saliman Rd #102 in Carson City.