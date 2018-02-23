Robert Arthur. Grayson

March 2,1940 ~ February 18, 2018

On Sunday February 18, 2018 Robert A. Grayson passed away peacefully at his home.

Born March 2, 1940 in Redlands, CA too John (Jack) and Helen Grayson. Bob was raised in Salinas, CA, were he graduated from Salinas High School. He then attended University of Redlands and Harvard University law school.

He settled in Carson City in the mid 1960's, where he practice law in till his retirement from the Carson legal clinic in 2015. Bob was active in the Carson City Kiwanis for many years, he had a great love of travel especially cruises and enjoyed the company of the many friends he made in his years of cooking chili competitively as hot air Bob with the international chili Society.

He is survived by his wife Julie, Sister Joann Kinzers of Lake Havasu, AZ children. Julie Slocum (Brock) of Carson City, Jill Schaefer, (Greg) of Bemidji, MN. Robin Rossie (David) of Los Angeles, Becky Curt right (Ryan) of Le Clyo, MAX Brian Martin, (Kate) Sacramento, CA. He also had many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren,

He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Helen, his sister Marcis and grand daughters Michelle Schaefer, Amber Wilson.

There will be a celebration of life at Glen Eagles on Saturday, March 3rd, at 1pm, bring your stories the good the bad and the ugly.