Robert “Ben” Walker Jr

Robert Benjamin (“Ben”) Walker Jr. passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, surrounded by family and friends and even his little dog Addie. He had fought a good fight against cancer for the past year, continuing to work most of the time with a smile.

One reason his wife Dixie married Ben was that he was as honest as her father. It also helped that he was incredibly kind, handsome, smart, and funny. When Ben met Dixie in Sacramento, he was still living close to home, living in an apartment on P Street in Midtown Sacramento only a couple of blocks from the hospital where he was born to Robert Benjamin Walker Sr. and Barbara Ellen Camp. He had grown up on a ranch outside Sacramento on Bradshaw Road, later graduating from Elk Grove High School, the University of California Davis, and then the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. During his time in college, Ben had also joined the ROTC and trained at Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Lewis in Washington state.

After graduating law school, Ben married his wife of 43 years, Dixie. He was soon hired by the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office in Carson City. A couple of years later, he went to work for the Carson City District Attorney’s Office. Then in 1982, he went into private practice with a friend who had also worked at the DA’s office. Ben had two separate law partners over the years, and each became a judge while Ben carried on as a sole practitioner for another 20 years.

Everyone who knew Ben loved his sense of humor and his stories. They enjoyed his company and he enjoyed theirs. He especially enjoyed being with his family and his little dog Addie, who adored him. He also loved going to the family reunion in Greys River, Wyoming, where he would camp and fish in the beautiful Bridger National Forest near the Tetons.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on McKay Drive in Carson City on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Later that evening, anyone is invited to gather at the Pourhouse in Carson City to celebrate Ben and recount their favorite stories about him.

Ben is survived by his wife Dixie of Carson City, brother John and his wife Denise of Toano, Virginia, son Brooke of Reno, daughter Logan of Salt Lake City, and son Scott of Carson City.