Robert (Bob) Candee

Provided Photo

Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born in Missouri, his family then moved to Fallon when he was a young boy. Where is family homesteaded. Bob graduated from CCHS in 1947. he had a poultry business when he was called up to serve in WWII. During this time he met the woman he would spend the rest of his life with (Juanita Jackson).

Upon discharge they moved back to Fallon to begin their lives. Bob had the State Farm Insurance business for 37 years and also owned the Scarecrow Restaurant. He loved adventure and traveling.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Juanita of 60 years in 2017.

He is survived by his son Dale & wife Corie of Fallon, daughter Marilynn, of Monroe OR, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.