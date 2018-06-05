Robert "Bob" Davis McCallum passed away peacefully at Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada on May 29, 2018 at the age of ninety-four years.

Bob was born in Lake Village, Arkansas. At the age of seven, he went to live with his sister, Martha Beaumont. Martha and her husband, fondly known as Uncle Bo raised Bob, along with their own children, Billie Anne Williams, Larry Beaumont and Mary Katherine Williams.

Bob was known as a gentleman and a scholar who took pride in a job well done. His intelligence and work ethic were evident in all he did, including his educational performance at the University of Arkansas, his Army Air Force service in World War II as a navigator, and his career as an electrical engineer at AT&T. He also used his talents to contribute to the communities in which he lived through public service, and was an active member in the Calvary Presbyterian Church, South Pasadena, California and Epworth Methodist Church, in Fallon, Nevada.

Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Phyllis Hampton McCallum and his eldest son, Andrew Hunter McCallum.

He is lovingly remembered by his children, Sue Sevon, Chuck McCallum (Linda) and his granddaughter, Sarah Irby (Ben),who Bob and Phyllis raised in their home after the passing of their son, Andrew, his grandchildren, Jessica Homer (Jason); Robert Sevon (Jackie); Bethany Kegeris (Dustin); Rebecca Rosa (Joe); and Brandon McCallum; his great grandchildren, Trenton, Colin, and Jaxon Homer; Madison, Rebecca, and Carly Sevon; Warren and Callum Irby; Grayson and Adele Kegeris; along with numerous nieces and nephews who always held a special place in his heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the Churchill Arts Council Lariat Patio, 151 E. Park St in Fallon. This will give family and friends an opportunity to share their memories of this special man. A lunch reception will follow immediately afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the University of Arkansas, Seniors in Service of Reno, Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr. Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-2255.