Robert “Bob” Foster July 29, 1938 ~ January 11, 2020

Robert “Bob” Foster passed away on January 11, 2020 in a house fire at the Foster family home in Dayton, NV.

Bob was born on July 29, 1938 in Mantua, OH, son of Carl and Dorothy Quinn Foster. Bob is survived by Rae Marie Foster, his bride of 45 years; five siblings; children David, Warren, Kelli, Jeff and Tina Foster; 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

The legacy “Brother Foster” leaves behind: It is strong, weathered hands reaching out to serve. It’s choosing words carefully to convey love and heartfelt testimony of Christ. It’s showing up day after day, year after year. It’s blessing the sick, feeding the hungry and sharing wisdom with no selfish thought; a bolo tie, silver belt buckle and cowboy boots.

His hobbies included American history (a proud descendent of John Honeyman), metal art, Cowboy poetry, serving tirelessly for The Boy Scouts, large collection of antique scales, Dayton Historical Society.

Eternal family has always been important to Bob. He was greeted at the veil by his parents, grandson Cameron, and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 1-4 pm on Friday, January 17th at Walton’s Funeral Home in Carson City, NV. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, January 18th at 9:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel in Dayton, NV; service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Dayton NV Cemetery afterwards.

The family is overwhelmed with the love and support given at this heartbreaking time. Bob’s death will be felt deeply by his family, friends, and Northern NV community.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dayton Nevada Historical Society, a great love of Bob’s.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Walton’s Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.