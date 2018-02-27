August 4, 1947 ~ February 18, 2018

Robert "Bob" Pope passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fallon, Nevada on Sunday, February 18, 2018.

Bob was born August 4, 1947 in Panguitch, Utah to Don and Ellen Pope. His family moved to Fallon when Bob was in his teens. He graduated from Churchill County High School in 1966.

He was in the Army Reserves until 1974 when he enlisted in active duty and served during the Vietnam War which included a station post in Germany. Bob worked as a welder/fabricator at Fallon Welding/Ott's Farm Equipment and Supplies for 36 years.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors and photography. Going to the stock car races at Rattlesnake Raceway in Fallon and watching drag racing on television were some of his favorite activities.

He had a large circle of friends which included many fellow alumni of CCHS. However, his family will remember him best by his other occupation as "Grandpa." Bob had 6 grandchildren and a special relationship with each one.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ellen Pope and his brother Les.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Derrick) Salisbury of Reno; daughter Rachel Hartzell (Colt Enox) of Fallon; granddaughters Sadie & Kali Pope of Elko; granddaughters Breanna & Hallee Lumsden of Reno; granddaughter Lily Sandefer of Fallon; grandson Jayden Hartzell of Fallon; sister Karen Sullivan of Utah; brother Richard Pope of Carson City; sister Gina McGaughy of Reno; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Service will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. A reception will follow immediately after in Fallon, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make donations in Bob's memory to Northern Nevada Veterans Coalition, Attn: Brett Palmer, 140 E. Main St., Fernley, NV 89408