Robert “Bob” Steven Hardash, of Gardnerville Nevada, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on January 2, 1959 in Burbank, California to William and Maria Hardash. He grew up in Southern California where he graduated from Notre Dame High School and also attended L.A. Valley College.

In 1980, he moved to Mammoth Lakes, CA to pursue his love of skiing and became a Professional Certified Ski Instructor, PSIA Ski Examiner and Level 2 Ski Racing Coach, as well as a Real Estate Agent. In 1995, he along with his longtime partner, Marlene Ambar moved to the Carson Valley in NV where they worked together providing mortgage broker services for High Sierra Mortgage Co. He also enjoyed serving as affiliate Chairman for the Sierra Nevada Board of Realtors and working as a ski instructor in the Kirkwood Ski Area. In addition to skiing, Bob's passions included fly fishing, hiking, mountain biking, and nature. He was even once featured on the cover of Western Outdoor News Magazine.

Bob will be forever missed by his partner of 24 years, Marlene Ambar, two brothers, Bill (Jill) and Peter (Susan) Hardash, nephew Collin, nieces Katie and Daena Hardash, and the many lives he touched.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., at CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden NV.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra (https://disabledsportseasternsierra.org) and National Wounded Warriors Center, Mammoth Lakes -(www.woundedwarriorsmammoth.org).