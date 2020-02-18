Robert Clayton

Robert J. Clayton May 14, 1967 ~ Jan 30, 2020

Rob was born to Marvin Fred and Betty Jane Clayton on Mother’s Day 1967 in Vallejo, CA. He was the 9th child born, out of 10. Rob left this earth in the early morning of January 30, 2020 at just 52 years old and after a strong fight against head and neck cancer. Though he died cancer free, the war he waged fighting cancer took a toll and he lost his life wrapped in the loving arms of his family.

He is survived by his fiercely loyal and loving wife Lisa, his 2 handsome sons Augustus and Lucas and his beautiful daughter, Susan. From Susan, his most precious grandsons Drayden and Tyler.

Additionally he is survived by his siblings Mike (Debbie), Sharian, Chuck, Gary (Silvia), Tom (Lizbeth), David and Donald. He was adored and loved mightily by his siblings and each of their spouses. Rob looked to his brothers and sister throughout his life for guidance and support, and gave them the same in return. With his siblings came their children, Rob’s most favorite nieces and nephews. Each of them holding their spot in his heart and each of them a favorite, just ask them. And many great nieces and great nephews. What a full complement of family.

We also acknowledge his lifetime friendships and brotherhood.

He was preceded in death by both his parents after 60 years of marriage, his loving brother Edward (Carolee) and his oldest sister Diane. Along with them his 2 loyal dogs Red and Blue who were certainly waiting for him. Although a less than average life span, Rob lived a life rich with hard work, giving just short of 25 years to his company Atlas Copco and many valued relationships with his customers. He fished, enjoyed his friends and loved his family as often as he could. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix and loved who he wanted to love. In the last nearly 4 years he fought crippling, disfiguring cancer and never wavered. He would smile and love and help while all along never showing the effects it had on him, always eager to help others each and every day. Rob was so many things to so many people. For more on Rob’s life please join us in celebrating him, his way, at the Calvary Chapel church in Carson City on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00PM. We will fellowship together, sharing stories and laughter directly after at the same location. For anyone wishing to send a memento or a letter along with him in cremation please bring it with you. There will be a collection basket for them.

