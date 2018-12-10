April 18, 1937 ~ December 4, 2018

Robert Davis known to friends as "Rob" passed away peacefully at his home in Fallon, Nevada on Tuesday, December 4th. He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin to Horace and Elizabeth Davis on April 18th, 1937.

Following high school, Rob spent 4 years in the Navy where he was trained to be an electronics technician. Following the Navy, he worked in Denver, Colorado as an electronics technician for the Missile Industry. During his time in Denver, he met and married his wife, Margaret (Margy) Oats. He attended the University of Colorado, graduating with a degree in Business. After college, he worked for Shell Oil as a purchasing agent and then on to a job with an oil field supply company in Jackson, Michigan.

In, 1978, after the passing of Eleanor and John Oats, Rob and family moved to Fallon, Nevada to farm the Oats Ranch. In the early 90's the farm was sold and Rob started a new venture in real estate. He worked with Independence Reality and then on to open Eagle Reality with Charlie Neefe. Their office sold in the late 90's and Rob continued to work for the new owner as a property manager until retirement.

Rob was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, serving 37 years in Fallon. A Boy Scout and 4-H leader for many years, Rob also loved helping others and had a wonderful sense of humor. He and his wife loved fishing their favorite spots in the Nevada Mountains and enjoyed special times on the Oregon Coast.

He is survived by his wife Margaret, son, Gregory and daughter, Susan (Guillermo) Bracamontes, grandson's, Jacob (Jenny) Curtis, Tanner Davis and Braxton Davis, sisters, Ann (Dick) Ciske, Nancy (Joe) Geenen, Tricia Smith, brother-in-law Bob (Bea) Oats, nieces and nephews.

There will be no service per Rob's wishes; his ashes will be spread in the Nevada Mountains at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Patrick's building fund or the charity of your choice

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928