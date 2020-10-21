Robert Howard “Robbie” Gillette

Our beloved Robbie lost his battle with Spinal Meningitis after years of struggle and pain. Confined to a wheelchair since his early twenties, he never let it slow him down. He always had a smile for everyone, and never seemed to meet a stranger.

Robbie married Michelle Stevens in 1988 and they had two children, Jeanne’ Gillette Sedgwick and Christopher Dee Ray Gillette. He has 4 grandchildren, Tara, Dante and Lyberti Sedgwick and Landon D. Gillette.

He was preceded in death by his father Allan C. Gillette, Sister Laura Gillette Lamberson, one stillborn baby boy, fraternal grandparents and maternal grandparents and two uncles.

He is survived by his Mother: Beverlee Gillette, Brothers: Allan E. and Laurence, Sisters: Allison Turpin and Diana (David) McGregor. Robbie has several aunts and uncles and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Robbie was a member of Carson City Elks Lodge #2177 where he had served as an officer. He was also a member of ECV Clampers chapters #58 and #69 in California.

At Robbie’s request there will be no services at this time, however there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

He wished to thank everyone who has assisted him throughout his long struggle, and Dr. Lorre Oxenhaldt for her encouragement and help in his struggle in the latter part of his disease.

Robert “Robbie” will be truly missed