November 3, 1934 – November 18, 2018

REV. Robert J. Chambers, 84- CARSON CITY- It is with great sadness that the family of the Reverend Robert J. Chambers announce his passing away on Sunday, November 18th 2018 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno where he was surrounded by his family.

He was born November 3, 1934, in Rockford, Illinois to Thomas and Elizabeth Chambers.

He graduated from West High School in Rockford, Il. and attended Bethel University, in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from Bethel Seminary in 1961 and ordained a Baptist Minister in 1962. He met AnnaMae MacKinnon at church and they married June 7, 1958. They enjoyed 60 years of a beautiful life together.

He was a loving and faithful pastor serving churches in Wisconsin and Illinois for over 50 years. He moved to Carson City, Nevada in 2005, served as pastor of First Baptist Church for 5 years and retired in 2017.

He was a lifelong Cubs, Packers, and Lakers fan and had a passion for learning and music. He was always doing research, studying or trying out new things. Recently, he was learning to play guitar.

Bob loved his family and was so proud of all of them.

Survivors include loving wife, Anna Mae; daughter Wanda Chambers of Carson City; daughter, Michelle (Dan) Bowler of Carson City; son, Ken (Michelle ) Chambers, of Harrisburg, PA; grandchildren, Allison, Brad, Nicholas, and Luke; sisters-in-law, Patricia Chambers and Carol Chambers; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was pre deceased by brothers, Albert Chambers and Thomas Chambers.

A Celebration of Life service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Mountain Vista Baptist Church, 1750 Mountain St., Carson City, NV 89703.