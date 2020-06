Robert John Smolnicky

Provided Photo

Robert John Smolnicky passed on May 23, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born December 27, 1937 in Gary, IN.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia R Smolnicky, daughters, Tracy Smolnicky of Carson City NV and Lori Best of PA, his is also survived by brother Denny (Raellen) Smolnicky of IN.

Services will be held Saturday, June 13th at 2 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5350 Pembroke Dr, Reno NV 89502, 775-356-7535.