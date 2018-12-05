November 27, 1947 ~ November 29, 2018

Robert Michael Schultz, age 71, passed away on November 29, 2018 at his home in Hazen, NV.

He was born November 27, 1947 in Ithaca, NY to Eric and Mary Giovanni Schultz.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Scott; children, Michael Williams, Shona Williams, Lonny Scott, and John Schultz; his mother, Mary Schultz; sister, Jan Noeson; brother Richard Schultz and 5 grandchildren.

Funeral services with military honors will be held on Friday, December 7th at 11:30 am at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way in Fernley, NV under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, 775-423-2255.