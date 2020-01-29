Robert Smith

Robert Eric Smith Feb 9, 1933 ~ Jan 3, 2020

Born in Irving, CA to parents Walter Erick Smith and Ellen Gertrude (Allen) Smith. Preceded in death by his parents, older brother Walter Fred Smith and younger brother Clyde Bruce Smith Bob is survived by his sister Clydine (Smith) Bejesovek (Ed) of Stockton, CA and youngest brother Bruce Wayne Smith of Auburn, CA.

As a child born in the Depression, Bob’s family moved around a lot while his father found work in construction. When they finally settled in Auburn, CA Bob was entered into the 4th grade. Bob graduated Placer High School in 1951 where he was distinguished in Track. After high school he served in the Naval Reserves during the Korean War.

He met and married Bonnie Jeanne Strickland in Aug. 1952. Together they had 3 children: daughter Jeanette Rae (Smith) Evans (David) and sons Craig Bob Smith (deceased) (Jane) and Dave Laurence Smith (deceased) (Tracy).

Bob worked in Construction for a few years then started a roofing business, Triple S Roofing, with 2 of his brothers. Later he worked for a short while at DeWitt State Hospital as a Phych Tech.

Bob and Bonnie divorced in 1970 and he met and married Janet Boyd in 1971. They lived in Grass Valley, CA and Loomis, CA for a time. Janet preceded him in death in 2013.

Bob leaves behind stepchildren Michael Boyd (Celeste), Oregon; Lisa Ditson, Nebraska; Steven Boyd, Sacramento, CA; Kathy Hughes, Kentucky. Twins John and Jim Boyd preceded them in death.

He passionately loved horses and rescued many with orthopedic shoeing. He was well known throughout Northern California for his innovative shoeing and training. He then used his shoeing talents as a racehorse trainer. He spent last working years as a racehorse Trainer retiring in 1999 and moved to Fallon, NV where he lived until his declining health necessitated him moving in with his daughter in Jiggs, NV.

Bob leaves behind 5 grandsons Patrick and Jason Raffetto, Wayne, Bruce and David Smith; 3 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson.

He was a life member of The American Legion Post 12, Reno, NV. Bob lost his battle with cancer Jan 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at his grandson Patrick’s house, 112 Hazelmere Drive, Folsom, CA on February 15, 2020 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local American Legion Post.