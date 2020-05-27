Robert Vincent DeVore, Sr. was born in Pandora, Ohio on July 17,1927 as the son of Howard and Alecta DeVore and he died in Carson City, Nevada on May 22, 2020. Bob worked on the farm until he enlisted in the Army in 1942, deploying in the USAAC as a second lieutenant, navigator and pilot. He flew 60 missions and was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses. Bob graduated from the University of Michigan in 1947 with a B.S. in Mathematics. Later, he received his PHD in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1963. He is the holder of over ten patents generally in electromagnetic waves and antenna technology. He worked as a professor at Ohio State, at North American Rockwell, and TRW.

Bob married Mary Evelyn Tebben in August 1947 and they shared a life of 66 years together. Mary passed away in October 2013.

He is preceded in death by his brother Howard DeVore and sisters Frances Alves and Lois Vinge.

He is survived by his sister Mary Anne and four children Robert V. DeVore, Jr., MD, Victoria Ann DeVore (Jeff Rice), Mark S. DeVore, MD (Dr. Carol), and David A. DeVore (Crista) and eleven grandchildren.

Robert enjoyed raising tomatoes and poppies, discussing politics and the stock market, and managing the family farm which was established in 1884. His children remember him as a man of great curiosity and of strong character and convictions who loved his family.

A Memorial Service for family will be held at Walton Funeral Home in Carson City, Nevada on June 2 and internment will be at the Northern Nevada Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, a small donation to either the Riley Creek Methodist Church P.O Box 151 Pandora, Ohio 45877 or A Plus Hospice Care 4161 Lepire Drive Carson City, Nevada 89701.