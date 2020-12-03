November 11, 1930 – November 29, 2020

Robert Wallace Behnke, 90, of Fallon, NV, passed away on November 29, 2020.

He was born to Albert and Helen Behnke on November 11, 1930, in Fullerton, CA. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1948. He married Doris Ann Phillips on June 17, 1949. He worked in the California oil fields until 1961, when he and Doris bought a small motel and moved to Crowley Lake, CA. There, he worked as a contractor and heavy equipment operator. He built several houses throughout Mono County.

Around 1981, Bob and Doris moved to Fallon. He worked for several years as a civilian contractor at the Naval Air Station. For at least 10 years, Bob was an active member of the Fallon Volunteers in Police Service and received the Volunteer of the Year award several years in a row. He was a Grand Master in the Winnedumah Masonic Lodge in Bishop, CA, and was an active member of the Shrine for many years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Susan Moore; son, James Behnke and his wife, Chris; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Albert.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Churchill County Public Cemetery in Fallon.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home

in Fallon. 775-423-2255.

