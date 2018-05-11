Robert Wayne Oglesby

September 8th, 1940 – April 25th, 2018

Bob Oglesby, 77, of Washoe Valley, Nevada, a true Southern gentleman, passed away April 25th, 2018 at City of Hope Duarte, Ca. of complications of MDS with his wife and sister by his side.

He spent 14 courageous years fighting the disease and was an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.

Bob was born to Henry and Neta Will Hoss Oglesby September 8th, 1940 in Atlanta Georgia. He married Sandi Myers on Halloween 1975.Bob spent his 14 yrs of schooling in Georgia but his real goal was the Navy's NAVCAD flight program which he qualified for in 1966. He eventually was a plane commander of an S2 tracker, an anti submarine aircraft flying off the aircraft carrier USS Bennington with squadron VS-38 patrolling waters off Vietnam. After 5 yrs with the Navy Bob was hired by United Airlines and spent 34 yrs as a pilot starting on the DC6 and ending with the 747-400.

During the flying years Bob and Sandi decided to buy a 30 acre parcel in Washoe Valley and plant an apple orchard, commercial Iris garden and tree farm. Thats when we learned the true meaning of the word "work". After that Bob only wanted to spend time with family, friends and golf, golf and more golf.

He is survived by his devoted wife Sandi, sister Lynn Rattray (Gregg), niece Tammie Rattray (Reggie Mason) of Tampa Fl., niece Robyn Rattray of Gainesville Fl., 1 aunt and numerous cousins. His parents preceded him in death.

A celebration of his wonderful life will be held later this summer in Washoe Valley.

Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the AA&MDS International Foundation or to a charity of your choice.