Robert Wenner

Robert “Bob” Wenner August 1, 1954 – November 21, 2019

Born on August 1, 1954 in Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Minden, NV. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Earl Wenner, and mother, Clara B. Skelton Wenner. He is survived by his son, Jacob Wenner, step-children Megan and Nick Mortenson, loved ones Connie and Kathy, and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Bob dedicated his entire career to law enforcement, proudly serving Lyon and Douglas counties. Upon retirement, his passions included NASCAR, traveling, and playing cards. A special thanks go out to friends and neighbors who played cards, took him prepared food, walked Buddy or just stopped by or called to say hi. You helped brighten his days with your acts of kindness.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 1:30 pm at the Bently Science Park located at 1751 Orbit Way, Minden, NV.”