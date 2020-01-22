Robert William Witek July 6, 1942 – Jan 16, 2020

Robert William Witek July 6, 1942 – Jan 16, 2020, born in North Hollywood, California to Kathleen (Miller) Witek and Ralph Witek, both now deceased. During WWII and elementary school years he and his mother stayed at Patrick’s Point, North Coast, Calif and in the early 50s Richland, Washington the latter where his father was employed at Hanford Atomic Works. Following living briefly with his grandparents, Katherine and Frank Miller, at Trinidad Calif. Attending Arcata High School, his family permanently relocated to San Jose, California where Robert graduated high school in 1960. He was employed for 3 years by the Pacific Gas & Electric company, and 1963 – 69 was active in the Air Wing of the U.S Marine Corps reserve, honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant. At the same time Robert attended and graduated from Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif., transferred to Stanford, graduating in 1970. He briefly enrolled in post graduate courses at the Univ. of Oregon 1970-71 followed by Cumberland School of Law’s accelerated program Birmingham, Alabama graduating in 1975.

The majority of Robert’s legal career was spent as a public defender, working first for six years in Colorado then a move to Carson City, Reno and rural practice in Lyon and Mineral Counties. Since the late 90s Robert maintained a private practice in Yerington, Nevada extending to surrounding rural areas. He served 2 elected terms on the Nevada State Bar Board of Governors; was President of the Smith Valley Rotary Club and over a 7 western state area became very active in E Campus Vitus, holding the leadership office of Humbug in both the Quincy and Georgetown, Calif. chapters. His varied outdoor interests included fishing, camping and back packing, the latter included hiking the 2,000+ mile Appalachian Trail end-to-end in 1993. Always an avid reader with a particular interest in U.S. Civil War History, his love of the South since his law school days was evident n numerous travels. His zeal for defending the underprivileged is well known by his friends and colleagues. Aside from the practice of criminal defense he took tim out to be a guest lecturer at the Western Colorado Police Academy and later at Lake Tahoe teaching paralegal courses at Sierra Nevada College.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, his brother Don Witek and sister-in-law Beth Rice of Union, Wash. and nephews Owen Witek of Oakland, California and Karl Witek if Portland, Oregon.

No service anticipated; cremation and the scattering of ashes at an outdoor site to be determined by his wife.