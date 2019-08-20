Roderick David Johnson Sep 23, 1945 ~ Aug 3, 2019

Roderick David Johnson, a career veterinarian in Reno and Carson City, Nevada passed away in Reno, Nevada on August 3, 2019.

Rod, better known as Doc to many of his clients, was born on September 23 1945 in Washington D.C. to James W. and Mildred Johnson. After World War II, his parents relocated to Reno, Nevada. Following a divorce and remarriage of his mother, Rod grew up on the George Pomeroy Jr. ranch in Fallon where he later graduated from High School.

Rod knew at a young age that he wanted to be a veterinarian, and to that end, he attended the University of California, Davis graduating in 1969. He married Nancy Drew on July 12, 1969 and they lived in Bellflower, El Centro and San Pablo, California. They had 3 children.

They later moved to Reno, where, after working at Key Animal Hospital, he opened Community Animal Hospital, dedicated to servicingsmall animals. He was said to have been an excellent diagnostician and would try to help any animal brought into his clinic, including snakes and birds.

He later sold his practice in Reno and located to Carson City where heopened a small animal spay and neuter clinic and where his door was always open to wild critters as well.

He loved to hunt, fish and camp and was good at all of them. He was also very good at card games especially Cribbage. He had a great sense of humor and his laugh will be remembered by all who knew him. He loved holidays and would give the most thoughtful gifts. He especially loved Alaska and Hawaii and visited both on many occasions.

He is survived by two sisters, Lizanne Huntsman and Elizabeth Johnson, a brother, Philip Pomeroy, three children, Robert Johnson, Daniel Johnson, and Laura (Brian) Bollinger and three granddaughters, Noel and Sasha Johnson and Amy Bollinger.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rosewood Rehabilitation for their kind and caring services to Rod.

There will be no services held and if interested, donations may be made to Best Friends AnimalSanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT 84741