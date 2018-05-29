December 14, 1964 ~ April 20, 2018

Rodney Dan Northrop passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2018 in Fallon, NV.

He was born December 14th, 1964 in Aurora, CO.

He was employed in the Trucking industry.

Rodney is survived by his sons Levy and Brody, ex-wife Irene Northrop all of Fallon; brothers Rusty of WA state, Doug and Billy both of Yampa, CO; and father Bill of Craig, of CO.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 1 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon, 775-423-2255.