July 14, 1932 ~ July 4, 2018

Rodney Francis Brown, just shy of 86 years old, passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 while surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on July 14, 1932 to the late Rex Brown and late Elsie (Smith) Brown in Stockton, California.

Rodney was a humble, respectful, witty man's man. He had very strong morals and was a dedicated patriot. He served his country at an early age enlisting with the US Navy from 1951 through 1956. In 1957, he joined the San

Joaquin County Sheriff's Office as a deputy. After 30 years of service and severaladvancements, Lieutenant Brown retired from the Sheriff's Department with supervisors describing him as a "dedicated and loyal person whose integrity is beyond reproach".

Rodney was also a devoted and caring family man. He loved the great outdoors and traveled throughout the US. After retirement, he settled in Douglas County, Nevada.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Toni Brown, his sister – Rexine Wilson, five children from his previous marriage with the late Betty Brown – Debbie Seely, Dennis Brown, Cheryl Villanueva, Danny Brown and Michael Brown, three step-children – Tristan Boscacci, Peter Boscacci and Doug Boscacci, sixteen grandchildren, one great grandchild along with many nieces, nephews and relatives.

The 4th of July will forever be a reminder of this wonderful, amazing and giving man.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Harney Lane at Highway 99, Lodi, CA 95240.