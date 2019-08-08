Roger Laird

Roger Morrison Laird July 5, 1944 ~ Aug. 6, 2019

Roger Morrison Laird passed away on August 6, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Carson City, NV, surrounded by close family.

Roger was married to his high school sweetheart, Jean (Russell) Laird. They shared 56 years of marriage.

Born at Stewart, NV, on July 5, 1944, Roger was the son of Earl T. Laird and Fieatta Louise Laird. He worked for the State of Nevada for thirty years, much of that at the Department of Transportation. As someone who loved to negotiate and problem-solve, he was also involved with the SNEA, the Carson City School Board, and Carson-Tahoe Hospital Board of Trustees. More recently he served as the webmaster for the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada.

Roger enjoyed computers, classical guitar, and reading. He spent much of his time tinkering with computers and was the go-to tech support for friends and family. He loved to share with others through his gift of gab and his sense of humor, and he loved his hometown of Carson City.

Roger is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Cheryl Macy (Jason), grandchildren Rosalind and Sawyer, siblings Patty Kelly, Ivan (Rosemary), and Merle Howard (Bud). He was preceded in death by his son Paul (Brenda), parents Earl T. Laird and Fieatta Laird, brother Earl, and sister Louise Pardini.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Drive in Carson City. A reception will follow at the Creekside Deli at 1795 E College Pkwy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Foundation for End of Life Care at https://www.foundationforendoflifecare.org. Funds can be designated to be used in Northern Nevada or for patients with COPD.