Roger Vernon Austin

Roger Vernon Austin, a truly great man, age 82, passed away on January 8, 2020 at his home in Winnemucca of natural causes.

He was born November 12, 1937 in Fallon, NV to Vernon Albert and Irene Bartlett Austin. Roger grew up in Fallon and graduated from Churchill County High School in 1955. He was a rancher and mechanic. He also served in the Nevada National Guard from 1960-1966. Roger married Joan Carol Parsons on December 8, 1961. He was a longtime member and officer of the Nevada State Rifle and Pistol Assoc.

Roger is survived by his wife, Joan, of Winnemucca; son Dean Austin of Sparks; daughters, Teresa (Jeffrey) Ellis of Spanish Springs, NV, Monica Austin-Force of Winnemucca; son, Mitchell Austin of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Zachary and Haley Ellis of Spanish Springs; Roger and Gage Force of Winnemucca and Spencer Oldridge; brother Vern (Stacia) Austin of Henderson, NV; nieces and nephews, Michelle Austin, of Pinetop- Lakeside, AZ; Trevor and Chance Austin of Henderson, NV; William (Holly) Muckel of Lincoln, NE; Tamera Muckel of Sparks, NV and Sister in law Nancy (Gary) Muckel of Lincoln, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, William and Elizabeth Austin and Charles and Ruth Bartlett; brother Mitchell Austin; daughter, Carol Austin and niece Lynda Austin.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Churchill County Cemetery in Fallon. Viewing will precede services at Noon at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Drive in Fallon. (775) 423-2255.