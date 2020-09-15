Roland N. Davis Sr.

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Roland N Davis Sr, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73 at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Roland was born in McKenzie, AL on July 29, 1947 to Lloyd and Dartha Davis. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps and went on to serve two tours. Roland was ranked as a Sargent, a rifle sharpshooter, and defended his country during the Vietnam War. For his valor and heroism on the battlefield, he was awarded the Silver Star. After being wounded in the line of duty, he received the Purple Heart. He was sent to Guam for recovery from his injuries. There he met the love of his life, Antonia B Santos. They married on March 21, 1969 in Chalan Pago. Throughout the years they were blessed with three sons and two daughters.

Roland was a joyful, faithful, and devoted family man. He always had a joke, funny anecdote or a friendly smile to share with anyone he knew. His children could count on him to lend an ear when they needed to talk and support them through their endeavors. Roland had a big heart, he strived to look for ways to help those in need and encouraged trust in the Lord in all things.

He is preceded in death by his wife Antonia, parents Lloyd and Dartha, and siblings Lloyd Davis Jr, Leroy Davis, James (Jack) Davis, Francis (Ouida) Crawford, and Terry Davis.

He is survived by his children Roland Davis Jr, Fructuoso Davis, Steven Davis (Nicole), Chela Cram (Shane), Cherry Stauffer (Benjamin), and Jacob Schroeder; siblings Elaine Mullins and Jerry Davis; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

A private service and viewing will be held at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley in Carson City on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Followed by a burial and Honor Guard salute at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Fernley on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 8am.