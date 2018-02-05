August 13, 1989 ~ January 29, 2018

Roland Thomas Spencer, 28, of Carson City, a combat Navy veteran and husband, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on January 29, 2018 in his home. He was born August 13, 1989 in Yuba City, Ca.

Roland was as active in his civilian life as he was in his military career. Roland had a love for the outdoors and a need for speed, racing motocross and sport bikes. He is a cherished husband, father, son, and brother. He is a decorated

veteran serving in both OEF/OIF tours.

He is survived by his wife, Magan Spencer, and daughter, Abigail Grace, as well as his parents, Roland and Lorie Spencer, and sisters Tara Madrid and Nicole Spencer.

Family and friends are welcomed to a Celebration of Roland's Life on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 11:00 am at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr.,Carson City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Bank of America account in his wife's name, Magan Spencer.