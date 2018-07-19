Rolland V. Schmidt

October 12, 1932 – July 9, 2018

Ral was born in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Maurice and Verna Schmidt.

He and his loving wife Carolyn had been residents of Fallon for 16 years and had moved here from Southern California.

He is leaving behind his loving daughter and son-in-law Judy and Jason Thompson of Fallon; his son William Schmidt of Anaheim; 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ral was a machinist by trade and was exceptional in his profession. He also owned and ran a pottery tool company in Fallon.

To say he was an incredible man falls short. His family was by his side when he passed.

There will be no local service held, but he will be buried with the love of his life, his beloved wife Carolyn, who passed only 20 days before him.

Arrangements are being handled by The Gardens Funeral Home, 2649 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 775-423-8928.