Ronald Coleman Bonds

Ronald Coleman BondsApril 5, 2018

April 5, 2018Ronald Coleman Bonds, passed away in Carson City on April 3rd, 2018. He was 71 years old.Services will be held on Saturday, April14th at Eleven A.M., at Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Flowery Avenue in Dayton, Nevada.