Ronald Dean Rogne, 67,left this life on February 20, 2020 with his family by his side. Long time Fallon resident, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer at his home.

Dean was born in Riverside, California on November 23, 1952 to Betty and Robert Rogne. The family moved to Fallon in 1955. Dean attended Churchill county Schools, graduating from Churchill County High School in 1970.

He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, metal detecting, but the most important part to Dean’s everyday life was his family, his mother, his wife, his siblings, his children,and especially his grandchildren.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, brothers, Bobby and Terry Rogne. He is survived by his mother, Betty; wife, Brenda; sons, Bobby Rogne; Fred and Melissa Rogne; daughters, Amy and Stewart Nichols; Callie Martinez and Randy Willis; brothers Fred (Licia) Rogne; Don (Andréa) Rogne; sisters, Nancy (Bob) Soule; Linda (Bob) Dodge; Kathy Roberson; Karen (Dave) Capron; Jamie (Bruce) Kent; Larry (Laurie) Bray; Don Bray; numerous nieces and nephews; grand and great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Dean’s memory to the Churchill County Fire Department, 20 North Carson Street Fallon, Nevada 89406

A Celebration of Dean’s Life will be held at the Oasis Community Church, 1520 South Maine Street on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 A M. Inurnment to be at Churchill County Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928.