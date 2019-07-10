It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald E. Baird announces his passing after a brief illness on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at the age of 66 years.Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Annette, his children Cory (Sarah), Tim (Rebecca), Brittany and Chris. Ron will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren and his extended family and friends.Ron was a huge Anaheim Angels and Ducks fan as well as a bowling enthusiast. But most of all his favorite pastime is being with his family and friends.Services will be held Saturday July 13th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 1788 Pine Nut Road, Gardnerville, Nevada.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.