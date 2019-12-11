Ronald Edward Morden August 2, 1928 – December 9, 2019

Ronald (Ron) E. Morden, of Fallon, Nevada passed away on Monday December 9, 2019 after reaching the age of 91 years. Ron died peacefully at Carson Tahoe Hospital with his Beloved wife Mary, children, Kerri and Kim, and family by his side.

Ron was born on August 2, 1928 in Oakland, CA to Calla Belle Finch and Edward P. Morden. As a boy he lived mostly in Southern California. As a very young man he learned to work hard and to take on whatever job was available to support himself. After moving to Fallon in 1945, he worked at his father’s propane company.

In 1949, he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Johnson from Fallon, NV. While on vacation with his parents in Oklahoma, he realized how much he missed Mary Lou, so he called her and said, “If you meet me halfway, I’ll marry you”. Needless to say, the answer was yes, and on August 31, 1950, they were married in Tucson, AZ and honeymooned for the next 69 years.

In 1951, Ron joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Litchfield, AZ and Moffett Field, CA. The early times were difficult financially. Ron and Mary always tell the story of how they had to save up their pennies to buy a pound of hamburger.

Eventually Ron and Mary would settle down in Grand Terrace, CA. Ron worked for the San Bernardino County Department of Weights and Measures and later became the Director of the Department. Having started a family and outgrowing their 8 ft. wide trailer, Ron and Mary scraped together enough money and by borrowing a minimum amount of money, bought a lot and he and Mary built the home that they would live in and raise their two girls over the next 25 years.

Ron retired in 1985 after 30 years with the County and they then moved back to Fallon, where he and Mary again built the house that they would live together in for the next 30 years.

Ron loved photography, computers, genealogy and music. He loved to be with family and was always up for a road trip, a trip to Lake Lahontan, ship cruises, reunions or gathering of friends.

He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was a good loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always took care of his children and grandchildren and did the best he could to teach and guide them.

A man who never cared much about himself and who even in his final days would say to his loved ones, “just take care of Mary when I’m gone”. Ron was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Morden and Calla Belle Finch Morden; and his half-brother, Lloyd Morden.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Johnson Morden of Fallon, NV; children, Kerri Renee Morden O’Brien (Daniel) of Carson City, NV and Kim Morden Ewart (Scott) of Fallon, NV; Grandchildren, Scott T. O’Brien (Jessica), Alison R. O’Brien Holmes (Thomas) and Rebecca R. Ewart (Hans) and 7 Great Grandchildren.