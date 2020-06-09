Ronald George Machado

Provided Photo

Rona was born in San Francisco, California and was adopted by Manuel and Beatrice Machado. Because of Ron’s poor health his family moved to Los Gatos, California where he later attended grammar school. When he was in the 3rd grad his teacher’s name was Miss Wesson and she took him ” Under her wings” because he was shy. She is now Dr Betty Peck living in Campbell, California. They always stayed in touch and Ron visited her as often as possible.

Ron is survived by longtime friend Doug Schuster of Reno, Nevada. Early in Ron’s life he traveled with a female evangelist and played piano at her meetings. In more recent years he played piano in a couple of establishments in Virginia City. Ron first came to Carson City with his parents in 1946 and stayed at the Arlington Hotel for $5 a night. He was thrilled to see the V&T Railroad traveling thru Washoe Valley on it’s way to Reno.

At the age of 14 he became interested in the history of old houses, particularly those in Carson City. In 1962 he became curator of the Rinckle Mansion and gave tours of the home at 50 cents per person. The home was still completely furnished with all the original furniture, paintings, etc. he loved telling stories of it’s history until the family sold the mansion. he knew most of the people living in Carson City and talked to all he could when he was a dishwasher at night at the Dutch Mill Restaurant, the local gathering place (now Heidi’s). Ron ran a gentleman’s boarding house in the Chartz House in the 70’s and owned the building that is currently the Purple Avocado.

He was a local historian with so many facts and stories to tell. He was also the last remaining founder of the former Landmark Society which is now the Carson City Historical Society whose charter is he preservation of the Foreman Roberts House.

He will be missed and a memorial service will be held at a later date.