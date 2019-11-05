Ronald Gutzman 1935 – 2019

Veteran Advocate and Humanitarian Ronald Gutzman Ronald Gutzman passed peacefully on 10/23/2019 at the age of 84. He served in the Marine Corps as a control tower operator, graduated with two masters in mathematics and became a principal for Las Vegas school district in 1963. Ron was involved in copious organizations and groups such as the Disabled Veterans of America, Marine Corps League, and American Legion member where he tirelessly advocated for veterans.

Ron was a compassionate, genuine, diligent soul who devoted his career and lifestyle to aiding veterans. As a father of two, he was an enormous role model and inspiring figure that encouraged education, kindness and empathy.

Ronald was a husband, father, advocate, humanitarian and soldier.

He will never be forgotten and forever missed.

Ron is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Beverly, son David and daughter Krissy, grandchildren Lany, Jazmin, Alexander, Maximilian, Nikolai & Josephine.

Services will be held on his birthday, November 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carson City at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Honor Flight Nevada http://www.honorflightnv.org/