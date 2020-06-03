Ronald (Ron) John Wonser

Provided Photo

Ronald (Ron) John Wonser, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on April 10, 2020 with family at his side.

Ron was born August 17, 1934 in Grand Forks, N. Dakota to Raymond Wonser and Alice Otterness. Ron was a resident of Carson City for 22 yrs.

Ron was a devoted husband and proud father, giving his family all he could. He was a member of the Elks club for many years in Glendale, CA as well as Carson City, NV. He worked as a Machinist Foreman in Glendale, CA before retiring and moving to Carson City with his wife, Diane. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and working with his hands.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Diane Joan (Ross), his parents, his two brothers Chuck and Norman Wonser, daughter Catherine (Mattoon), and great-granddaughter Jane Wonser.

Ron is survived by children; Steven (Debra) Wonser, Deborah (Pete) Mahoney, Daniel (Karen) Wonser, Cary Wonser, William Wonser, John (Tina) Wonser and Linda (Mike) Redmond, as well as son-in-law Mark Mattoon and two sisters, Elizabeth (Dave) Fisher and Arlene (Bob) McMillian. Ron is also survived by 27 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Ron was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He now joins his one and only love in the arms of our Heavenly Father.

“Let love and faithfulness never leave you” Proverbs 3:3-4

Due to current circumstances the memorial service is reserved for immediate family members only. There will be a live stream on June 20th @10AM https://youtu.be/qeBvCc_6Mlk

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Walton’s Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.